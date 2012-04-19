Monday, June 11 , 2018, 7:55 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

UCSB Extension Offering Course on Fundamentals of Technical Writing

18-hour class geared toward professionals who work in scientific, technical and clinical settings

By Jeff Wing for UCSB Extension | April 19, 2012 | 5:53 p.m.

This spring quarter, UCSB Extension is offering “Fundamentals of Technical Writing,” a course developed to address the very particular writing demands placed on professionals who work in scientific, technical and clinical settings.

The 18-hour course will begin Tuesday, May 8 and will be taught by Rebecca Anderson, Ph.D. Dr. Anderson’s career spans academia and the pharmaceutical industry. Currently she is an active freelance scientific and technical writer.

“An integral part of scientists’ and clinicians’ jobs is to share the results of their research efforts and clinical observations with the scientific and medical communities,” Dr. Anderson said. “That research is used to further our understanding of nature and to advance healthcare practices, as well as to enhance the reputations of the scientists and clinicians themselves. However, to reach these audiences and to inspire change, the information must not only be written so that others can understand and act upon it, but also be presented in a credible form. Editors simply will not publish poorly written research.”

The Fundamentals of Technical Writing course will focus on the strategies, styles and formats used in various types of technical writing such as research reports, grant proposals, review articles and monographs. Important aspects of written technical communication such as document organization, selecting evidence, informing and persuading, understanding the audience, and references will be emphasized.

Dr. Anderson points out that “some documents, such as grant proposals, must convince decision-makers to award funds to carry out the proposed work, and writers must compile their research to overcome skepticism from within the scientific community. The more a new discovery defies conventional wisdom, the harder it is for colleagues to accept it. The research must be presented in a convincing and credible manner if it is to be believed.”

For more information about this course and all of UCSB Extension’s programs, including Open University, call 805.893.4200 or click here.

As the continuing education division of UCSB, Extension offers certificate programs, courses, and seminars for personal and professional development on a year-round basis. Courses are open to the general public, including UCSB students. UCSB Extension is supported by student fees and receives no state funds.

— Jeff Wing represents UCSB Extension.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 