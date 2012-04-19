Vice President Biden to Be in Santa Barbara Friday for Fundraiser

He will headline $2,500-per-person event to benefit President Obama's re-election campaign

Vice President Joe Biden will be in Santa Barbara on Friday to raise funds for President Barack Obama’s re-election campaign.

The event will be held at an undisclosed private residence in the Santa Barbara area, according to a campaign official.

Ticket prices for the fundraiser start at $2,500, the official said, with all proceeds going to the Obama Victory Fund, a joint fundraising committee of Obama for America, the Democratic National Committee and several state Democratic parties.

According to several sources, Biden had a campaign event midday in Arizona, then traveled to Los Angeles for two more. He was then expected to travel to Santa Barbara, where he was staying at an undisclosed location Thursday night.

Further details about Biden’s arrival and the timing for the event were not being released, the official said.

