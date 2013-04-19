Anacapa Students to Hear Heroic WWII Story from Judge Barry Sax

Students at Anacapa School will hear from Barry Sax, a retired Department of Defense administrative law judge and a champion of the famed four chaplains who gave their life preservers to other soldiers after their Army transport ship was torpedoed by a German U-boat in the waters off Greenland during World War II.

The four chaplains may have perished that fateful February day in 1943 in the freezing waters of the North Atlantic, but Sax is determined to ensure that their story lives on.

He will present a talk at Anacapa titled “Brotherhood and Sacrifice at Sea: The True Story of the Immortal Four Chaplains of World War II” at 7:50 a.m. Thursday, May 2.

“I love the story,” Sax said in an interview published in the Los Angeles Times. “We can’t afford to lose it.”

Sax, who was just a child at the time of the war, has become an expert on the chaplains’ stories. He has met many of the survivors and even traveled to the site in Greenland where some of the Dorchester’s victims were buried temporarily. He will share his experiences and what students today might take away from the selflessness of the four chaplains 70 years ago.

Anacapa hosts dozens of expert guest presenters each year. Every month, the school opens its doors to the wider community to honor a special guest lecturer as part of its First Thursday Open Breakfast Club series.

