Free Energy Workshop, Barbecue to Help ‘emPower’ Santa Barbara Homeowners

By Stacy Miller for emPowerSBC | April 19, 2013 | 12:59 p.m.

Homeowners seeking to learn more about home energy upgrades and how to get started are invited to a free workshop and barbecue in Santa Barbara.

emPowerSBC will host the event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 22 in the Santa Barbara Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St.

Attendees will learn about common problems that affect the comfort and energy efficiency of local homes, get expert energy advice from emPowerSBC’s Energy Coach and receive information on high-dollar utility rebates and low cost local financing that can help make home energy upgrades more affordable. They will also have the opportunity to meet local lending partners, utility companies and qualified contractors.

To RSVP or for more information, click here or call 805.568.3566.

Event attendees will have an opportunity to:

» Learn about high-dollar rebates and other incentives for home energy projects.

» Access low-cost financing offered by local lending partner Ventura County Credit Union.

» Meet program representatives and local qualified contractors.

— Stacy Miller is a publicist representing emPowerSBC.

