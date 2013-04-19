Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 11:44 am | Overcast 58º

 
 
 
 

Hope School District Moves to Validate Bond Authorization

By Dan Cooperman for the Hope School District | April 19, 2013 | 12:51 p.m.

The Board of Trustees of the Hope School District voted in closed session last Friday to file an active validation lawsuit regarding its resolution to authorize the issuance of up to $5 million of bonds for needed school construction.

The resolution authorizing the bonds was approved after a series of public board meetings at which borrowing costs and tax rate scenarios were discussed. The funding represents the balance of an $8 million bond measure that district voters approved as part of Measure L in June 2010.

The board’s borrowing plan features a low-cost repayment ratio of less than $2 for every dollar borrowed, saving taxpayers millions of dollars over a 25-year term. To accomplish this outcome, the plan relies only upon current interest bonds and uses no capital appreciation bonds, which have a longer term for repayment and would have driven borrowing costs higher.

The Board of Trustees is convinced that this plan is the best possible arrangement for property owners, even though the funding plan projects an increase in estimated tax rates. The increase could range from $9 to $18 per every $100,000 of assessed valuation. These amounts are below the legal limit of $30 per every $100,000 of assessed property value.

The potential tax increase resulting from the bond issuance, however, is the reason that the board is taking the pro-active step of initiating the active validation process. In this process, the school district seeks a court ruling regarding tax rates while inviting response from members of the community.

The board has chosen this path because it is a balanced and open approach to secure funding to build a library for Monte Vista School, renovate the multipurpose room for Vieja Valley School and acquire educational technology for students throughout the district.

— Dan Cooperman is superintendent of the Hope School District.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 