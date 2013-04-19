Jon Valois Joins Hillside House Board

Jon Valois has joined the Hillside House board.

Located on Veronica Springs Road, Hillside House provides a home and 24-hour nursing care, as well as a variety of treatment programs, for 59 people with developmental disabilities.

“We are grateful to have Jon Valois join the board,” said Craig Olson, executive director of Hillside House. “His extensive knowledge of the insurance industry will be a help to Hillside House, to our residents and to our more than 80 employees.”

Valois is a partner and regional representative of IOA Insurance Services’ Santa Barbara office.

A Santa Barbara native and 24-year industry veteran, Valois has spent his entire career as an agent in the area. A second-generation insurance broker, Valois started working for his father’s insurance agency at the young age of 19 and worked his way up through various departments, gaining a broad understanding of how to operate a successful agency.

He has served a broad base of clients in a variety of industries, including construction, manufacturing, agriculture, medical and telecommunications. He holds two prestigious industry designations, Certified Insurance Counselor (CIC) and Construction Risk and Insurance Specialist (CRIS). Valois is also a board member of the Associated General Contractors of California, Tri-Counties District. IOA Insurance Services honored Valois as its 2011 Agent of the Year.

Valois and his wife, Mary Anne, have an 8-month-old daughter, Lucinda Sloane, and the family lives in the neighborhood of Hillside House.

When asked why he joined the Hillside House board at this time, Valois replied, “I am very grateful for what our community has provided me and my family, and I have recently been searching for a way I can give back. When I visited Hillside House, I was very impressed by the residents and staff I met. I could see that the staff truly enjoy what they do. As I said goodbye to the residents that day I left thinking of ways that I could help, help my neighbors.”

— Maxima Kahn is the development manager for Hillside House.