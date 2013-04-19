Santa Barbara Museum of Art Seeking Volunteer Docents

For visitors to the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, docents are the institution’s welcoming face and informed voice.

A volunteer corps comprised of approximately 65 men and women from all backgrounds, docents support the arts by giving gallery tours to both adults and students.

The museum is currently looking for volunteers to participate in a free training program that begins in September.

A docent recruitment reception will be held at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 7 at the museum, 1130 State St. in Santa Barbara.

For more information on becoming a docent or to attend the reception, contact Rachael Krieps, manager of school and docent programs, at 805.884.6441 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Katrina Carl is the public relations manager for the Santa Barbara Museum of Art.