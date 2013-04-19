Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 11:46 am | Overcast 58º

 
 
 
 

Santa Maria Police Nab Suspect in Jewelry-Store Burglary

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @NoozhawkNews | April 19, 2013 | 10:55 a.m.

Santa Maria police quickly detained a suspect early Friday after a burglary at Norris Fine Jewelry, 729 E. Main St.

Paul Hahn, 29, of Lompoc was arrested on charges of possession of stolen property and commercial burglary. He was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail, with bail set at $20,000.

Sgt. Terry Flaa said an officer patrolling the area heard an alarm coming from the business about 3 a.m., and noticed that the front glass door had been shattered.

Flaa said the officer then saw a green compact car leave the nearby parking lot at a high rate of speed and began pursuing it.

The suspect made several attempts to evade and lose the officer, according to Flaa, and additional officers were called in to assist. Police found the vehicle parked along a curb in the 400 block of South East Street.

Hahn was inside, and Flaa said a large glass display case holding gold jewelry was on the passenger seat.

