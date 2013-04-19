Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 11:26 am | Overcast 58º

 
 
 
 

SBCC Plans Campus Gathering to Celebrate Aspen Prize

By Joan Galvan for SBCC | April 19, 2013 | 8:43 p.m.

Several hundred people are expected to gather at Santa Barbara City College’s Student Services Building Plaza on Tuesday for the first campus-wide recognition of SBCC being named a co-winner of the 2013 Aspen Institute Prize for Community College Excellence.

Awarded by the prestigious Aspen Institute, the honor gives SBCC a No. 1 ranking among more than 1,000 public community colleges in the nation.

SBCC President Lori Gaskin as well as a team of colleagues and a student were on hand in Washington, D.C., on March 19 when the announcement was made at an Aspen-sponsored luncheon.

“It was such a privilege to be there to accept this award on behalf of the entire college,” Dr. Gaskin said. “Now back at our campus, we want to gather everyone together on April 23 to celebrate this shining moment in the college’s more than 100-year-old history. I am so proud and so full of pride for what our faculty, administrators and staff do every day to give our students the best educational experiences possible.”

SBCC sophomore Edith Rodriguez was the only community college student among the speakers invited to the March 19 Aspen luncheon. She candidly discussed her own path to higher education, which included earlier run-ins with the law and visits before court judges.

“When the last judge told me there would be serious consequences if I had to come before him again, I knew in my heart it was time to make a change,” Rodriguez said.

About that time, Adolfo Corral, an SBCC counselor with the college’s EOPS program, came to Rodriguez’s high school and discussed Running Start, a college summer program focusing on helping at-risk high school graduates transition to college. Something clicked at that moment, she said. With the help of many people, programs and services, she blossomed at SBCC and is currently an electrical engineer major planning to transfer to a four-year university.

SBCC will receive $400,000 from the Aspen Institute for the top ranking.

— Joan Galvan is a public information officer for SBCC.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 