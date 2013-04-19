Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 11:45 am | Overcast 58º

 
 
 
 

Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise Partners with Neighborhood Clinics for Free Dental Clinic

By Jill Ireland Van Allen for Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise | April 19, 2013 | 12:46 p.m.

The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise has donated funding to the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics Eastside Family Dental Clinic to hold a free dental clinic this Friday.

A total of 50 low-income patients with significant dental needs will be served — 25 of the patients are children identified by Direct Relief International from five local elementary schools, nine are residents of Garden Court and the balance are patients at Eastside Dental Clinic.

Patients were chosen based on their dental needs and lack of financial resources to pay for their dental treatment. Patients were all pre-screened and identified as needing treatment for tooth extractions, fillings, root canal treatments, periodontal treatment and interventions for dental decay and disease.

In addition to the monetary funds, Rotarians will assist by providing dental hygiene education to patients during the clinic. Patients will receive oral hygiene training and an oral hygiene kit (toothbrush, floss, toothpaste).

The dental director of the Neighborhood Clinics is Dr. Quynh Nguyen.

The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise meets at 7 a.m. Wednesdays at the Santa Barbara Club, 1105 Chapala St.

— Jill Ireland Van Allen is the public relations chairwoman for the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise.

