Fire at Raytheon Does Estimated $100,000 in Damage

Santa Barbara County firefighters put out a structure fire at the Raytheon complex, 75 Coromar Road, on Monday afternoon. There were no injuries in the blaze but damage to the building and equipment was estimated at about $100,000.
According to a report from fire Capt. David Sadecki, a department spokesman, four engines and a ladder truck, as well as an engine from the Santa Barbara Fire Department arrived at Building B of the Raytheon complex to find smoke pouring from a large, single-story commercial building. The fire, held in check by the building’s automatic sprinkler system, was contained to the room where it started.
The cause of the blaze is under investigation.
— Noozhawk staff writer Sonia Fernandez can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).
