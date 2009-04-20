Laura Inks to Head Arts Education at The Granada

The Granada on Monday announced the appointment of Laura Inks as the theater’s new education director. The mission of Arts Education at The Granada is to provide the highest quality of experiential learning opportunities in the visual, literary and performing arts, with the goal of encouraging and refining creativity by stimulating young minds and opening young hearts.

Inks has been an arts educator and youth advocate for more than 20 years. She has taught in school districts in three states, volunteered to teach art in local public schools, and founded the ARTS ALIVE! Creativity Center in Santa Barbara in 2004.

During her tenure at ARTS ALIVE! Inks created partnerships and collaborations with many community programs, including sbparent.com, Santa Barbara High Visual Arts & Design Academy, the Police Activities League, the Downtown Organization, Summer Solstice Celebration, Santa Barbara Festival of Art & Jazz and the Santa Barbara Zoological Gardens. She also ran the ARTS ALIVE! Community Gallery, curating more than 30 exhibitions and produced the Santa Barbara component of Chalk4Peace: A Global Children’s Art Project. In 2005, Inks was honored as Women’s Economic Ventures’ Entrepreneur of the Year.

As a community advocate, Inks has served on the board of directors for many local school PTAs, district foundations and the Arts Mentorship Program, providing scholarships for youth artists. She currently serves on the Santa Barbara Education Foundation, ensuring that music education is made available to all children in the public schools. Inks also serves as an education adviser to the Patricia Henley Foundation and wholeheartedly believes in the mission of giving youth a voice through the creative arts.

— Jennifer Guess represents The Granada.