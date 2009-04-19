Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 9:05 am | Overcast 62º

 
 
 
 

Lindamood-Bell Presents Learning Series

May 2 event will take place via live video conference and feature program director Nanci Bell

By Janelle Ashby, Lindamood-Bell Center Director | April 19, 2009 | 8:06 p.m.

The Lindamood-Bell Learning Processes, an internationally recognized leader in literacy research, remediation and professional development, will host a live video presentation with education author and Director Nanci Bell.

The event, “Imagine Learning Lecture Series; Lecture I: Diagnostic Learning Evaluations,” will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 2.  Attendees may view the live presentation at the Santa Barbara Learning Center, located at 925 De la Vina St.  The event is free, open to the public and refreshments will be provided.

Nanci Bell, MA, is the author of educational programs that include Visualizing and Verbalizing for Language Comprehension and Thinking, Seeing Stars, On Cloud Nine Math, and Talkies®.  She is recognized for pioneering the research that connects mental imagery to reading and language skills, and is a renowned speaker at international research conferences, including those of the International Dyslexia Association and the Learning Disabilities Association.

More information on Lindamood-Bell is available at www.lindamoodbell.com.





 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 