Lindamood-Bell Presents Learning Series

May 2 event will take place via live video conference and feature program director Nanci Bell

The Lindamood-Bell Learning Processes, an internationally recognized leader in literacy research, remediation and professional development, will host a live video presentation with education author and Director Nanci Bell.

The event, “Imagine Learning Lecture Series; Lecture I: Diagnostic Learning Evaluations,” will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 2. Attendees may view the live presentation at the Santa Barbara Learning Center, located at 925 De la Vina St. The event is free, open to the public and refreshments will be provided.

Nanci Bell, MA, is the author of educational programs that include Visualizing and Verbalizing for Language Comprehension and Thinking, Seeing Stars, On Cloud Nine Math, and Talkies®. She is recognized for pioneering the research that connects mental imagery to reading and language skills, and is a renowned speaker at international research conferences, including those of the International Dyslexia Association and the Learning Disabilities Association.

More information on Lindamood-Bell is available at www.lindamoodbell.com.









