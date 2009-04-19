Martime Museum to Host Tall Ship’s Visit

Annual Sea Festival is Saturday and Sunday, April 25 and 26

The Central Coast’s rich maritime history will come to life during the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum’s annual Sea Festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, April 25 and 26. SBMM will highlight the interactive science program, Immersion Presents, host the visiting tall ship “Irving Johnson” and offer exciting activities and demonstrations that celebrate our local maritime history and tradition.



There will be dockside tours of the tall ship, as well as arts and crafts for kids, science activities, storytelling, Sing-a-longs, hands-on demonstrations and fun for the whole family. The Foggy Dew Irish Band will provide the music. Also available will be sunset sails aboard the tall ship. Board at 4:30 p.m. for the tour from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Admission rate is $4 per person, and free for children 12 and under. For more information and sail tickets, call 805.962.8404, Ext. 115.

