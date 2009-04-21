Power, Cable Service Outages Reported

Edison customers in the dark for several hours Monday night, Cox clients offline in Montecito early Tuesday

Southern California Edison reported that several neighborhoods lost their power Monday night. At about 7 p.m., the power went down from Anacapa Street and Cabrillo Boulevard up to SBCC. As of 9:30 p.m., Edison officials said they still had 83 customers without power. The reason for the outage was unknown, and crews were working to restore electricity. Just before 1 a.m. Tuesday, meanwhile, an undetermined number of Cox Communications customers lost service in Montecito and on Santa Barbara’s Eastside. A Cox representative in Dayton, Ohio, said there was no indication that the outage was planned and he said customers could be offline for as long as two hours. — Michelle J. Wong is a Noozhawk intern.

