Central, Eastside, Goleta Libraries to Close May 7 for Furlough
Branch libraries will be open in Carpinteria, Montecito and Solvang
By Sarah Rosenblum | April 20, 2010 | 9:08 p.m.
The Central, Eastside and Goleta branches of the Santa Barbara Public Library System will be closed Friday, May 7 because of employee furlough.
The Carpinteria, Montecito and Solvang libraries will be open.
Click here to check the library system Web site for more information about schedules.
— Sarah Rosenblum is the library services manager for the Santa Barbara Public Library System.
