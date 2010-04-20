For a Group of Young Soloists, It’s About Sharing the Stage

For more than a quarter-century, a tradition has been quietly building in Santa Barbara. Not because its impassioned followers prefer to keep to themselves. Quite the opposite. Instead, to understand the Granada Music & Arts Conservatory, you have to embrace a different way of thinking, one that reveres enlightenment over the spotlight.

Ironically, GMAC, a legendary program founded by local visionary Lana Bodnar, will celebrate this very concept when it honors its top students at the 26th Annual Young Soloists Showcase at 3 p.m. Sunday at The Granada.

Every year, area students who study at the conservatory audition for a chance to appear on stage with an orchestra. Seven finalists were selected to perform in this season’s concert: violinists Camille Miller of Dos Pueblos High School, Andrew Horak of Crane School and Sophia Prykhitko of San Marcos High School; and pianists John Etsell of San Marcos, Sio Tepper of Santa Barbara High School, Sophia Zheng of Goleta Valley Junior High and Michael Sikich, a home-school student.

Just as this event is unique to Santa Barbara, GMAC and the Young Soloists Showcase stand apart in their approach to shaping and enriching young minds.

“It’s the goal of the conservatory to foster the growth of the whole student through a broad exposure to the humanities in an environment that is not exclusionary or competitive,” Bodnar said. “It’s about so much more than classical music, and so much more than the classical approach most conservatories take.”

Bodnar says both experiences have profoundly contributed to the bright careers of many, not all of them professional musicians today. She points to the accomplishments of several GMAC alumni and former Young Soloist Showcase participants: Clare Stanley, professional Flamenco dancer and instructor in Spain; Leighhanne Yuh, executive director of Fordham University School of Law; Ann Van Blaricum, structural engineer; Danny Brooks, Ph.D., oceonography; and Do-Hee Jeong, political science major at UC Berkeley.

“We want our students to be open and well-rounded,” Bodnar said. “We want them to connect with their creativity by experiencing many disciplines, including poetry, visual arts and theater. But most of all, we want them to connect with their fellow students and understand that art and music go beyond the individual.”

GMAC parent and volunteer historian Cathy Oliverio was eager to expand on the idea: “I was talking with another parent whose child is now studying in New York. She was explaining how her son has maintained close friendships in the city with other former conservatory students who also live there, and how she was both relieved and proud. She knows that his experience at GMAC provided him with a foundation and a support system that he will carry with him throughout his life.”

Perhaps that sentiment is echoed best in a letter written by 14-year-old student Sophia Zheng to Bodnar. “Thank you for all that you have done,” she wrote. “[The conservatory] is so much fun, and I learn not only more about the arts, but also about being a better person, and I thank you for starting it and introducing it to me.”

Conservatory artistic director Nina Bodnar, Lana’s daughter and an internationally acclaimed violinist, will again direct the Young Soloists Showcase concert.

“GMAC is more than a school,” she said. “It is a total experience of the humanities and a truly exceptional environment in which to grow. The richness of the program spills into everything these kids do, no matter what profession they ultimately follow.”

This year, the Young Soloists Showcase orchestra will be led by conductor Gary Sheldon, principal guest conductor of San Francisco Ballet Orchestra and director of the Lancaster Festival in Ohio and Sandpoint Festival in Idaho.

The finalists will perform favorites including George Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue, Max Bruch’s Scottish Fantasy and Fritz Kreisler’s Praeludeum and Allegro, plus concertos by Frédéric Chopin, Joseph Haydn, Wolfgang Mozart and Felix Mendelssohn. In addition, the concert will include guest performances by ensembles from Santa Barbara Strings, a joint education program of The Granada and the Music Academy of the West.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for students; children age 12 or younger get in free. Tickets are available by phone at 805.899.2222, in person at The Granada box office at 1214 State St., or click here to purchase them online.

— Vincent Coronado is the marketing director for The Granada.