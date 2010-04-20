Highway 101 Project Near Santa Maria to Begin Friday

Crews will build concrete medians, install rumble strips and widen shoulders of the highway

A project to build a concrete median barrier, install rumble strips and widen the shoulders of Highway 101 from Clark Avenue to Santa Maria Way will begin Friday.

There will be lane closures Monday through Thursday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. and from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Lane closures also have been scheduled from 11:45 p.m. Thursdays to 6 a.m. Fridays.

Motorists should expect delays of up to five minutes.

The contractor for the $1.2 million project is Granite Construction of Santa Maria. It is expected to be completed by September.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans District 5.