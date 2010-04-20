Margo Kline: ‘101 Years of Broadway’ to Light Up The Granada

[Noozhawk’s note: Thank you to the several dozen readers who entered our drawing for tickets to Saturday’s performance of 101 Years of Broadway at The Granada. Our lucky winners are Patricia Wall and Paul Zink.]

Favorite moments from Broadway’s hit shows of the past century will be presented Saturday night in 101 Years of Broadway at The Granada.

The curtain will go up at 8 p.m. on composer and lyricist Neil Berg’s sparkling new production. An all-star New York band and many of the original cast members of shows such as The Phantom of the Opera and Cats will be featured, according to Berg.

Along with selections from Cats and Phantom, the show will present hit songs from favorite shows such as Les Miserables, Evita, Jesus Christ Superstar, Fiddler on the Roof, Dreamgirls and Wonderful Town.

The new production is a sequel to last year’s 100 Years of Broadway, re-creating American musical treasures from Cole Porter, Irving Berlin, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Leonard Bernstein. The evening will feature tributes to Rodgers and Hart, Kander and Ebb, Lerner and Loewe, George Gershwin, Stephen Sondheim, Stephen Schwartz and Oscar Hammerstein.

Songs from Broadway’s most recent hit shows will be included in 101 Years, plus numbers from Berg’s hit off-Broadway musical The Prince and the Pauper.

Along with musical director and pianist Berg, The Granada production will feature Craig Schulman (Les Miserables, The Phantom of the Opera and Fiddler on the Roof), Carter Calvert (Cats, Smokey Joe’s Café and It Ain’t Nothin’ But the Blues), Lawrence Clayton (Dreamgirls, Bells Are Ringing and Once Upon a Mattress), Andrea Rivette (Miss Saigon, Jekyll & Hyde and Les Miserables) and Brad Little (Phantom, West Side Story and Jesus Christ Superstar).

The Granada has announced that the cast is “subject to change based upon possible Broadway and touring developments.”

While touring with the new show, Berg is writing the music for the Broadway-bound musical Grumpy Old Men, based on the hit film. Two of his new musicals have been selected for the New York Musical Theatre Festival: The Man Who Would Be King, a musical based on Rudyard Kipling’s novella, and Tim and Scrooge, a sequel to A Christmas Carol.

