Santa Barbara Airbus Still On a Roll After 27 Years

The company celebrates with a new location, a new limousine coach and expanded services

Santa Barbara Airbus has just celebrated its 27th year of providing quality transportation services for Santa Barbara County and the surrounding area.

From modest beginnings, it has come a long way.

Santa Barbara Airbus will begin its 28th year in a new home. For the first time in 20 years, it has moved its offices to 750 Technology Drive in Goleta. The Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce invites the community to a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

In addition to its new location, Santa Barbara Airbus will be adding a new executive limousine coach. The coach will offer all of the finest amenities, including leather seating, flat screen TVs, audio entertainment system and more. Optional accessories include a wet bar, fog machine, laser lighting and other features for a night on the town.

In addition, the company now offer LAX service to Buellton, Santa Maria, Pismo Beach and San Luis Obispo. Also, use its LAX service to get to cruise ships in Long Beach or San Pedro Harbors. Click here for more information at the company’s redesigned Web site.

It has been an eventful time for Airbus, and it’s excited to continue to upgrade and expand its services to continue to serve the community.

— Margaret Duran is an administrative manager for Santa Barbara Airbus.