Friday, April 27 , 2018, 12:52 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Local News

UCSB Economic Forecast to Explore County Trends

Thursday's seminar will look ahead at indicators such as employment, housing and tourism

By Ben Preston, Noozhawk Staff Writer | April 21, 2010 | 12:49 a.m.

The economy has been in a rough state of flux during the past year and a half, but business owners and policymakers have had to forge ahead and make the best of a bad situation. To make the best planning decisions possible, good information is needed, and over the years, many organizations in the region have turned to the UCSB Economic Forecast.

A fixture in Santa Barbara since 1981, the UCSB Economic Forecast will hold its annual seminar beginning at 7 a.m. Thursday in The Granada, 1216 State St.

Since its inception, the forecast has been a unique tool in keeping communities in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties up to date on the latest economic, demographic and business trends. With a variety of statistical data and interpretation available, everyone from business owners to county administrators can keep tabs on the regional economy’s pulse as they make policy and investment decisions.

A number of community sponsors support the UCSB Economic Forecast, including Noozhawk, making it possible for the project to deeply analyze such economic facets as prices, interest rates, employment levels, retail sales, housing prices, home building activity, commercial building activity, population growth, income levels and tourism.

The project offers three-year, short-term forecasts, and ten-year, long-term forecasts, as well as a forecast model databank spanning back to 1985.

The event will begin with breakfast at 7 a.m., followed by speakers at 8 a.m. and concluding at 11 a.m.

This year’s featured speakers will include syndicated columnist Dan Walters, Beacon Economics founder Chris Thornberg, California State Controller John Chiang, Beacon Economics researcher Brad Kemp, and Peter Rupert, a professor and vice chair of UCSB’s Economics Department.

For more information or to register, click here, call 805.965.3023 or e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Noozhawk staff writer Ben Preston can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 