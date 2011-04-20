Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 7:50 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

CALM, Storyteller to Share the Joy of Reading at StoryFaire

The free event for children and families will be held April 30 in De la Guerra Plaza

By Jennifer Guess for StoryFaire | April 20, 2011 | 8:18 p.m.

CALM (Child Abuse Listening and Mediation) and the Storyteller Children’s Center are collaborating to host StoryFaire, a book and authors festival for children and families to celebrate the joy of reading — free of charge.

StoryFaire will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 30 at De la Guerra Plaza in downtown Santa Barbara and will feature children’s book authors and illustrators showcasing their work, fun-filled story times, arts and crafts, face painting, music, refreshments and more.

StoryFaire is geared toward all ages and open to the public.

The following noted authors and illustrators, many of whom are local, will appear in the story and picture tents: Caroline Arnold, James Buckley Jr., Dan Hanna, Marni McGee, Alexis O’Neill, Ann Whitford Paul, Amada Irma Perez, Erica Silverman, June Sobel and teacher Barry Nitikman’s fifth-graders at Washington Elementary School.

Children will also have the opportunity to participate in hands-on art projects thanks to Art From Scrap, Bringing the Singing, Cat-in-the-Hat, Cold Spring School Singers, KidzArt, Linda Vega Dance Studio, Michael Katz, Oscar Flores, Putnee, Santa Barbara Academy of Rock and Roll, Tea in Tiaras and Trenton Caine the Magician.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 