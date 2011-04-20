CALM, Storyteller to Share the Joy of Reading at StoryFaire

CALM (Child Abuse Listening and Mediation) and the Storyteller Children’s Center are collaborating to host StoryFaire, a book and authors festival for children and families to celebrate the joy of reading — free of charge.
StoryFaire will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 30 at De la Guerra Plaza in downtown Santa Barbara and will feature children’s book authors and illustrators showcasing their work, fun-filled story times, arts and crafts, face painting, music, refreshments and more.
StoryFaire is geared toward all ages and open to the public.
The following noted authors and illustrators, many of whom are local, will appear in the story and picture tents: Caroline Arnold, James Buckley Jr., Dan Hanna, Marni McGee, Alexis O’Neill, Ann Whitford Paul, Amada Irma Perez, Erica Silverman, June Sobel and teacher Barry Nitikman’s fifth-graders at Washington Elementary School.
Children will also have the opportunity to participate in hands-on art projects thanks to Art From Scrap, Bringing the Singing, Cat-in-the-Hat, Cold Spring School Singers, KidzArt, Linda Vega Dance Studio, Michael Katz, Oscar Flores, Putnee, Santa Barbara Academy of Rock and Roll, Tea in Tiaras and Trenton Caine the Magician.
— Jennifer Guess is a publicist.