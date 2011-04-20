Enter Noozhawk’s Contest for Tickets to ‘West Side Story’

You could win a family pack with your creative answer to, 'What is a Noozhawker?'

What is a Noozhawker?

Come up with your most creative answer to that question and you could win a family pack of tickets to see the Santa Barbara Youth Ensemble Theater’s production of West Side Story at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 30 at the Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido St.

The family pack, a $50 value, includes up to two adults and three children (age 14 or younger), and all tickets are general admission (no assigned seating). For the best seats, arrive no later than 1:30 p.m.

To enter, email your answer and contact information to Noozhawk sales representative Chris Donahue at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . All entrants will be registered to receive Noozhawk’s free daily e-Bulletin.

West Side Story, with a live orchestra, full sets and costumes, is a multiple award-wining musical adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet that transplants the young lovers to the violent streets of New York City, where they are doomed by social conditions they can’t control.

The cast includes students in fifth to ninth grade from various public and private schools in the area. Playing the adults will be journalist Forrest Sawyer, winner of seven Emmy Awards; Kevin Contreras, filmmaker and parent of a cast member; Peter Umoff, parent of two cast members; and Andrew Firestone, known from the TV reality show The Bachelor.

West Side Story will be performed at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. April 30 and May 1. Tickets are $20 for general admission and $10 for children age 14 or younger. Family packs are available for $50 for a maximum of two adults and three children.

To order tickets, click here or call 805.963.0761.

