Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 7:55 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Enter Noozhawk’s Contest for Tickets to ‘West Side Story’

You could win a family pack with your creative answer to, 'What is a Noozhawker?'

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | updated logo | April 20, 2011 | 5:41 p.m.

What is a Noozhawker?

Forrest Sawyer
Forrest Sawyer

Come up with your most creative answer to that question and you could win a family pack of tickets to see the Santa Barbara Youth Ensemble Theater’s production of West Side Story at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 30 at the Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido St.

The family pack, a $50 value, includes up to two adults and three children (age 14 or younger), and all tickets are general admission (no assigned seating). For the best seats, arrive no later than 1:30 p.m.

To enter, email your answer and contact information to Noozhawk sales representative Chris Donahue at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). All entrants will be registered to receive Noozhawk’s free daily e-Bulletin.

West Side Story, with a live orchestra, full sets and costumes, is a multiple award-wining musical adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet that transplants the young lovers to the violent streets of New York City, where they are doomed by social conditions they can’t control.

The cast includes students in fifth to ninth grade from various public and private schools in the area. Playing the adults will be journalist Forrest Sawyer, winner of seven Emmy Awards; Kevin Contreras, filmmaker and parent of a cast member; Peter Umoff, parent of two cast members; and Andrew Firestone, known from the TV reality show The Bachelor.

West Side Story will be performed at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. April 30 and May 1. Tickets are $20 for general admission and $10 for children age 14 or younger. Family packs are available for $50 for a maximum of two adults and three children.

To order tickets, click here or call 805.963.0761.

Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 