Green Business Program Certifies Six Local Companies

Partners now include Whimsy Antiques, Jungle George Grill, LRQA Americas Sustainability, McDonalds, Allen Associates and Allied Waste

By Frances Gilliland for the Green Business Program of Santa Barbara County | April 20, 2011 | 7:43 p.m.

The Green Business Program of Santa Barbara County has announced the certification of six local businesses.

The six companies recently completing the requirements of the Green Business Program of Santa Barbara County are Whimsy Antiques of Carpinteria, Jungle George Grill of Goleta, LRQA Americas Sustainability Inc. (formerly Ryerson, Master and Associates Inc.), McDonalds in Camino Real Marketplace in Goleta, Allen Associates (at its new location in Santa Barbara) and Allied Waste Services of Santa Barbara.

The Green Business Program is a countywide effort partnering local governments, special districts, nonprofits, utilities, chambers of commerce and waste haulers. Click here for a full list of program partners.

The program offers certification for businesses in the following sectors: office/retail, restaurants, automotive shops, and lodging establishments. In the coming year, additional business types will be added to the program.

The GBPSBC certifies businesses that go above and beyond complying with applicable regulations and required measures to implement additional actions in areas such as waste reduction and recycling, environmentally preferable purchasing, energy efficiency and conservation, water conservation, air pollution prevention, and transportation using a checklist tailored to their industry type.

The program is free, voluntary, and offers assistance and incentives, including an official Green Business certification decal and free promotion upon completion of the required and recommended actions. The goal of the program is to help businesses become models of sustainability, while saving money and enhancing the environment.

“The number of employers taking advantage of the Green Business Program keeps growing,” said Tim Mahoney of Southern California Gas Co. “This participation illustrates the value of the Green Business Program’s energy efficiency, resource conservation and recycling programs.”

— Frances Gilliland is the director of the Green Business Program of Santa Barbara County.

