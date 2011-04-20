Lobero Parking Garage to Close for Construction Work

The lower basement level of the lot will remain open to permit holders only

Parking lot closure and construction work at the Lobero Parking Garage (Lot 9) at 621 Anacapa St. will begin May 2.

The work is anticipated to be completed and the lot reopened on May 27. Concrete beams on two levels of the Lot 9 structure will be reinforced to enhance the seismic stability of the parking garage.

To ensure public safety, reduce costs and minimize scheduling concerns, Lot 9 will be closed to the general public during construction, including evenings and weekends. The lower basement level will remain open to parking permit holders only.

Signs will redirect traffic to neighboring city parking lots, such as Lots 2, 10 and 11. There is sufficient capacity in the neighboring lots to compensate for the loss of parking spaces in Lot 9 during construction.

