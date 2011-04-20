Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 8:01 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Lobero Parking Garage to Close for Construction Work

The lower basement level of the lot will remain open to permit holders only

By City of Santa Barbara | April 20, 2011 | 1:19 p.m.

Parking lot closure and construction work at the Lobero Parking Garage (Lot 9) at 621 Anacapa St. will begin May 2.

The work is anticipated to be completed and the lot reopened on May 27. Concrete beams on two levels of the Lot 9 structure will be reinforced to enhance the seismic stability of the parking garage.

To ensure public safety, reduce costs and minimize scheduling concerns, Lot 9 will be closed to the general public during construction, including evenings and weekends. The lower basement level will remain open to parking permit holders only.

Signs will redirect traffic to neighboring city parking lots, such as Lots 2, 10 and 11. There is sufficient capacity in the neighboring lots to compensate for the loss of parking spaces in Lot 9 during construction.

Click here for construction updates and more information.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 