Local News

Noozhawk Announces Winners of Earth Day Reader Campaign

But don't fly away just yet; there are still plenty of prizes to go around

By Melinda Johansson, Noozhawk Marketing Director | @NoozhawkNews | April 20, 2011 | 10:53 p.m.

Thanks to everyone who stopped by the Hawks Nest booth at the Santa Barbara Earth Day Festival last weekend at Alameda Park. It was great meeting all of you!

We are pleased to announce three winners of our reader campaign drawing:

» Sonja Requejo won four car washes courtesy of Fairview Car Wash in Goleta.

» Debbie Merrriman won a $50 gift card to the Santa Barbara Fishhouse, Santa Barbara Shellfish Company or the Boathouse at Hendry’s Beach.

» Teresa Turner won a $200 gift card to Arch Rock Fish in Santa Barbara.

As we humbly learned from so many of you at our Earth Day booth, Noozhawk has earned the confidence and respect of the community. But we need your help to grow and continue providing a leading and innovative role in reporting on Santa Barbara, Goleta and the South Coast.

Please take a few minutes to email an article to a friend, “like” us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or click here to sign up for our free daily E-bulletin.

Everyone who signs up for the e-Bulletin by emailing .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) will be entered to win next week’s prize — a $50 gift card to Arch Rock Fish. If you’re already a Noozhawk subscriber, you can win, too. Simply refer a friend and your name will be entered in the drawing. Have your friend include your email address in the email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Winners are chosen weekly, so don’t miss out. Visit Noozhawk.com regularly to find out the lucky weekly winners as well as the grand-prize opportunity!

Noozhawk marketing director Melinda Johansson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.

