Dress Up to Get in Free on Opening Day of Santa Barbara Fair & Expo

Come as your favorite character from The Wizard of Oz on April 27

Join the fun on opening day of the Santa Barbara Fair & Expo, at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 27. Dress as your favorite character from The Wizard of Oz and you’ll be admitted free to the fair.

Everybody loves Dorothy with her ruby slippers, the Tin Man with his oil can, the Scarecrow all stuffed with straw and the Cowardly Lion with his perfectly coiffed mane. What about the witch with her long nose and pointy black hat? Or Glinda the Good Witch with her jeweled tiara and magic wand? A Flying Monkey in a bellhop outfit?

Dress as whichever character you love the most. It will be so much fun, and you will get free admission to the fair.

Please note: We admit they are fun, but simple face masks will not count toward free admission, and real dogs are not allowed in the fair.

To add to the fun, the contest will take place at the Michael Jackson tribute concert in the Kansas Dust Bowl.

So “Ease on Down the Road” to the Santa Barbara Fair & Expo. It is going to be a night to remember.

For more information, click here or call 805.687.0766.