Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 7:58 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Dress Up to Get in Free on Opening Day of Santa Barbara Fair & Expo

Come as your favorite character from The Wizard of Oz on April 27

By Santa Barbara Fair & Expo | April 20, 2011 | 3:30 p.m.

Join the fun on opening day of the Santa Barbara Fair & Expo, at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 27. Dress as your favorite character from The Wizard of Oz and you’ll be admitted free to the fair.

Everybody loves Dorothy with her ruby slippers, the Tin Man with his oil can, the Scarecrow all stuffed with straw and the Cowardly Lion with his perfectly coiffed mane. What about the witch with her long nose and pointy black hat? Or Glinda the Good Witch with her jeweled tiara and magic wand? A Flying Monkey in a bellhop outfit?

Dress as whichever character you love the most. It will be so much fun, and you will get free admission to the fair.

Please note: We admit they are fun, but simple face masks will not count toward free admission, and real dogs are not allowed in the fair.

To add to the fun, the contest will take place at the Michael Jackson tribute concert in the Kansas Dust Bowl.

So “Ease on Down the Road” to the Santa Barbara Fair & Expo. It is going to be a night to remember.

For more information, click here or call 805.687.0766.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 