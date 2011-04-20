Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 7:52 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Putting Proposed Budget to the Public

Hearings and work sessions are planned ahead of adoption by the City Council

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | April 20, 2011 | 7:30 p.m.

Santa Barbara city staff will present a $253.8 million operating budget for 2012-13 to the City Council with options to eliminate the $2.7 million deficit.

The proposed options are the same as past years: eliminating 10 vacant positions, negotiating for $1.84 million in concessions with nonsafety employees, and one-time savings through lower workers compensation fees and utility project costs.

The city expects to use $11.8 million in reserves and $239 million in revenues for next year.

This year’s General Fund budget is expected to come in at $98.6 million spent, several million dollars below the adopted budget. For the next two years, the proposed expenditures for the General Fund are each increased by $4 million, to $102.6 million for 2012 and $106.7 million for 2013, according to the city’s recommended budget documents.

Staff propose reopening the Central and Eastside branch libraries during the two weeks in December, and funding capital improvement projects including playground equipment at Chase Palm Park and data management systems. The proposed capital budget is $33.7 million.

There’s a proposal to use $135,000 in Redevelopment Agency funds to expand the Restorative Policing Program to more on-street staffing and outreach workers. The effort will deal with transient-related issues in downtown and East Beach, and it’s modeled after Santa Monica’s program, which has been heralded by community leaders in the Milpas Community Association and other organizations.

To give input on the budget process, public hearings and budget work sessions will be held throughout May and June before the City Council adopts a budget for the 2012-13 fiscal year. Click here to view the schedule online.

» Thursday, April 21: Special budget work session in the Council Chambers from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Finance, administrative services, city attorney, city administrator’s office, mayor and council, and non-departmental departments discussed.

» Monday, May 2: Special budget work session in the Council Chambers from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Community development, Redevelopment Agency and library departments discussed.

» Thursday, May 5: Special budget work session in the Council Chambers from 9 a.m. to noon. Public works department discussed.

» Monday, May 9: Special budget work session in the Council Chambers from 6 to 9 p.m. Parks and recreation department, and creeks and golf funds discussed.

» Thursday, May 12: Special budget work session in the Council Chambers from 9 a.m. to noon. Airport, waterfront and solid waste fund discussed.

» Monday, May 16: Special budget work session in the Council Chambers from 6 to 8 p.m. Police department discussed.

» Monday, May 21: Special budget work session in the Council Chambers from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Fire department discussed.

» Thursday, June 2: Special budget work session in the Council Chambers from 9 a.m. to noon. Finance Committee recommendations.

» Thursday, June 9: Final City Council budget deliberations in the Council Chambers from 9 a.m. to noon.

» Tuesday, June 21: Budget adoption at regular City Council meeting.

Click here to view a summary of the recommended budget for fiscal year 2011-12. Click here to view the adopted budget for fiscal year 2011-12.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 