Local News

Westmont Professor Laura Montgomery Accepts Job at Wheaton College

She'll become her alma mater's associate dean of Global and Experiential Learning

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | April 20, 2011 | 11:45 p.m.

Renowned anthropology professor Laura Montgomery has announced she will be leaving Westmont College to become the associate dean of Global and Experiential Learning at her alma mater, Wheaton College in Illinois.

Laura Montgomery
Montgomery has taught at Westmont since 1990. She helped develop Westmont in Mexico, published scholarly works, and specializes in cultural anthropology of Mexico and Central America, cross-cultural communication studies and political economy of gender. She will begin her new job in January 2012.

“It is with gratitude that I return to my alma mater to be a part of another groundbreaking effort to globalize the classroom and experiential learning opportunities for new generations of students and the broader college community,” Montgomery said in a statement.

She received a bachelor’s degree from Wheaton and worked there in the mid-1980s as an assistant professor and assistant director of the Human Needs and Global Resources Program.

“In many respects, this is an exciting opportunity for her as she returns to her alma mater and helps them build a global education program influenced by her unique outlook and approach,” Westmost President Gayle Beebe said in a statement. “She has played an indispensable role in crafting our own philosophy of global education and will be sorely missed. We wish her every success.”

The position at Wheaton is a brand-new one, and Montgomery will lead an office that incorporates global and experiential learning into students’ activities both on and off campus, according to a news release issued by Wheaton.

“As a dedicated Christian and professional anthropologist, she articulates a seamless integration between the development of intercultural competencies with growth in one’s knowledge of God, effective participation in the global church, and proficient service and witness to society worldwide,” Wheaton Vice Provost Jeffrey Moshier said in a statement.

Wheaton is a Christian liberal arts college located west of Chicago.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

