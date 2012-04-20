Monday, June 11 , 2018, 7:16 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 
Boys’ Tennis: Chargers Unleash on Bulldogs to Win Fifth Straight This Week

Buena no match for Dos Pueblos, which posts 17-1 win and improves to 12-2 overall

By Liz Frech for Dos Pueblos High School | April 20, 2012 | 11:49 p.m.

The Dos Pueblos High School Chargers and Buena Bulldogs met Friday in their second Channel League boys’ tennis match against each other.

The Chargers swept singles and took eight of nine in doubles, winning 17-1 and improving to 12-2 overall and 5-1 in league.

Normal doubles players Greg Steigerwald, Caleb Franzen and Jake Roberts tried their hands at singles, with good results. All of our doubles teams — Joshua Wang/Andrew Tufenkian, Mason Casady/Ankush Khemani and Richard Souleles/Noah Gluschankoff — played efficiently. Dylan Zapata subbed in for Steigerwald in the third round and prevailed at 7-5 in a long contest vs. Jon Oyan (No. 2 Buena).

Likewise, in doubles, alternates Quinn Hensley and Ameet Braganza went the distance in a 7-6 (3) win over Dee Lucas and Jeff Baida (No. 3 Buena). In addition, Kyle Riharb and Sanad Shabbar took charge of their set in a 6-0 win over Andrew Huang/Slade Coleman (No. 2 Buena).

Everyone focused and performed well. At the end, we shook hands and shared cupcakes.

This was the fifth match for Dos Pueblos this week. Way to go, Chargers! They will host San Marcos High School in another Channel League match on Monday.

Dos Pueblos Singles

Greg Steigerwald 2-0
Caleb Franzen 3-0
Jake Roberts 3-0
Dylan Zapata 1-0

Dos Pueblos Doubles

Joshua Wang/Andrew Tufenkian 2-0
Mason Casady/Ankush Khemani 2-0
Richard Souleles/Noah Gluschankoff 2-0
Kyle Riharb/Sanad Shabbar 1-0
Quinn Hensley/Ameet Braganza 1-0
Souleles/Jeffrey McDaniel 0-1

Buena Singles

Andres Parra 0-3
Jon Oyan 0-3
Kevin Holst 0-3

Buena Doubles

Blake Gurrola/Paul Stockdill 1-2
Andrew Huang/Slade Coleman 0-3
Dee Lucas/Jeff Baida 0-3

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.

