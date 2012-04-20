Deckers Seeks People to Fit Test New Shoe Styles

Outdoor and fashion enthusiasts will provide feedback to product developers

Deckers Outdoor Corp. is looking for avid hikers, runners, boaters and stylish fashion enthusiasts interested in testing new styles for its brands.

Qualified individuals will participate in testing at the Deckers headquarters in Goleta and will need to wear the footwear for a set period of time and complete a brief questionnaire.

Testers will play an important role in providing feedback to the company’s product development team; and in some cases, testers will be able to keep the footwear they test.

Deckers is currently recruiting the following sizes in standard medium width: men’s 7, 9 and 11, and women’s 5, 7 and 9.

If interested, call 800.345.4801 and leave your name, address and phone number.

— Sean Knotts is the corporate communications coordinator for Deckers Outdoor Corp.