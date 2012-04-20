Monday, June 11 , 2018, 7:21 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 

Montecito Rotary Club Names Co-Chairs for Golf Classic

Aaron Clark and Robert Mislang will oversee planning of the May 10 fundraiser

By Jennifer Goddard for the Montecito Rotary Club | April 20, 2012 | 5:03 p.m.

Aaron Clark
Aaron Clark

Aaron Clark and Robert Mislang have been named co-chairs for the 2012 Golf Classic, a Montecito Rotary Club fundraiser scheduled for Thursday, May 10 at the Montecito Country Club.

In their roles as co-chairs, Clark and Mislang, both members of the Montecito Rotary Club, will oversee every aspect the golf tournament to ensure its success.

In addition to being president and CEO of Monarch Wealth Strategies, Clark is the principal and co-founder. He is responsible for the direction, strategy and focus of the firm.

He serves on the board of the Montecito Rotary Club. He was also an advocate on the Financial Abuse Specialist Team for Santa Barbara County and served on the board of the Mental Wellness Center.

Mislang is a vice president and senior branch manager for the Montecito branch of Montecito Bank & Trust. Before his banking career, he worked for NBC and Fox Television in sales and marketing.

His other charitable work includes serving on the Board of Directors for the International Chiari Association, the Organic Soup Kitchen, Phoenix of Santa Barbara, the San Marcos Parent-Child Workshop and the Leadership Council for Special Olympics of Santa Barbara.

Robert Mislang
Robert Mislang

The funds raised at the 2012 Golf Classic are earmarked for Santa Barbara City College scholarships and 12 Rotary grants for area nonprofits.

The fundraiser will begin with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. The entry fee is $150 per golfer or $600 per foursome. For more information, call club president Carolyn Brown at 805.962.2382.

The Montecito Rotary Club is a part of the worldwide membership of business and professional men and women who meet every week to serve and to network. Rotary is an organization of business and professional leaders united worldwide who provide humanitarian service, encourage high ethical standards in all vocations, and help build goodwill and peace in the world. In more than 160 countries worldwide, about 1.2 million Rotarians belong to more than 30,000 Rotary clubs.

— Jennifer Goddard is a publicist representing the Montecito Rotary Club.

