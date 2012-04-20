Santa Barbara High School Theatre Journeys ‘Into the Woods’

Santa Barbara High School Theatre, under the direction of Otto Layman, presents Into the Woods, opening next week.

Performances will be held at 7 p.m. April 27-28 and May 3-5 with matinees at 2 p.m. May 5-6 in the theater on the Santa Barbara High School campus, 700 E. Anapamu St.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children/students. For more information, click here or call 805.966.9101 x220.

Into the Woods is written by James Lapine with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, musical direction by Richard Weiss, costumes by Lise Lange (inspired by Alexander McQueen), choreography by Christina McCarthy, and set and light design by Mike Madden.

Join us for this lively musical that takes you on a journey through many well loved fairy tales where everything is not as it seems.

Into the Woods is the story of a baker (played by David Schaeman) and his wife (played by Mckenna Mender), who after having been cursed embark on a quest for special objects required to break the spell. On their adventure, they encounter many classic storybook characters, including Cinderella (played by former Santa Barbara Teen Star Allison Lewis).

This entertaining, fractured fairy tale will keep the audience guessing and questioning the idea of “Happily Ever After.” What begins as a lively irreverent fantasy becomes a moving lesson about community responsibility and the stories we tell our children.

Santa Barbara High School Theatre has a proud tradition of bringing quality shows to the Santa Barbara community for 107 continuous years, 86 of those years in our current home on the beautiful SBHS campus. This show promises to continue in that fine tradition and to offer audiences a wonderful theater experience.

— Jo Saxon is a parent volunteer for the Santa Barbara High School Theatre.