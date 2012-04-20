Santa Barbara Symphony Announces 60th Anniversary Season Lineup

The Santa Barbara Symphony announced its 60th Anniversary (2012-13) Concert Season at an event held Thursday on stage at the Granada Theatre.

Invited guests and media were treated to an “orchestra’s eye-view” from the stage of the Granada to learn about the symphony’s accomplishments this past year, and a preview of the upcoming milestone 60th anniversary season. Highlights also included presentations of proclamations from the state, county and city, and a short musical performance by Moonman Whitehead, violist with the Santa Barbara Youth Symphony, with his teacher Laury Woods, a Santa Barbara Symphony violist.

The Santa Barbara Symphony’s upcoming season will boast the finest, world-class performers and conductors. Ludwig van Beethoven’s 5th Symphony and world-renowned pianist André Watts will open this spectacular season-long celebration with Sergei Rachmaninoff’s passionate Piano Concerto No. 2. The season will include classical “blockbusters” from the symphony’s 60 years of performance history plus two world premieres.

Audiences will experience beloved works of the most legendary composers and fascinating lesser-known composers from Beethoven, Gustav Mahler and George Gershwin to Jacques Ibert and Toru Takemitsu. The season will feature collaborations with the State Street Ballet (with world premiere choreography by William Soleau) and the Santa Barbara Choral Society, under the direction of JoAnne Wasserman.

“If you have not yet experienced the symphony, this special 60th anniversary season is the time to start enjoying the excitement of live masterpieces and master artists,” said Nir Kabaretti, music and artistic director of the Santa Barbara Symphony. “With a host of international, national and top-notch local musicians of the finest caliber, composers ranging from classic to modern, and special community collaborations, we truly offer something for everyone!”

The symphony also announced the renewal of Kabaretti’s three-year contract, welcoming him to his seventh consecutive season with the symphony. Described as “a conductor with immense musicality and warm personality” by Maestro Zubin Mehta, Kabaretti has earned an impressive reputation across continents for his command of a vast symphonic and operatic repertoire and his profound knowledge of and sensitivity to the music he conducts.

Upcoming season highlights include:

Gala Opening with Andre Watts

Oct. 20-21

André Watts, piano

Nir Kabaretti, conductor

Emma Lou Diemer, Santa Barbara Overture

Beethoven, Symphony No. 5 in C minor, Opus 67

Rachmaninoff, Piano Concerto No. 2 in C Minor, Opus 18



French Connections

Nov. 10-11

Demarre McGill, flute

Nir Kabaretti, conductor

Debussy, Syrinx

Debussy, Prélude to the Afternoon of a Faun

Ibert, Concerto for Flute

Saint-Saëns, Symphony No. 3 “Organ Symphony”

Mozart & Mendelssohn

Jan. 19-20, 2013

Glenn Dicterow, violin

Cynthia Phelps, viola

Nir Kabaretti, conductor

Takemitsu, How Slow the Wind

Mozart, Sinfonia Concertante for Violin and Viola

Mendelssohn, Symphony No. 3 in A minor Op. 56 “Scottish”

Firebird with State Street Ballet

World Premiere Choreography

Feb. 9-10, 2013

Michelle Temple, harp

Nir Kabaretti, conductor

Debussy, Sacred and Profane Dances

Brahms, Symphony No. 3 in F Major Opus 30

Stravinsky, Firebird

William Soleau, choreographer

American Masterpieces, Bernstein and Gershwin

World Premier, Concerto Grosso

March 16-17, 2013

Xiayin Wang, piano

Nir Kabaretti, conductor

Jonathan Leshoff, Concerto Grosso, World Premiere

Leonard Bernstein, Symphonic Dances from West Side Story

George Gershwin, Piano Concerto in F

Four Seasons

April 13-14, 2013

Gregory Vajda, guest conductor

Nigel Armstrong, violin

Vivaldi, The Four Seasons

Glazunov, The Seasons Opus 67

Mahler “Resurrection” Finale

May 18-19, 2013

Santa Barbara Choral Society

JoAnne Wasserman, artistic director

Jennifer Black, soprano

Tamara Mumford, mezzo-soprano

Nir Kabaretti, conductor

Gustav Mahler, Symphony No. 2 “Resurrection”

New Year’s Eve Pops Concert

Dec. 31, 8:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Back by popular demand, Bob Bernhardt, will lead the orchestra in an array of favorites from Broadway, Hollywood, Gershwin and much more! Guest soloist will be the symphony’s own great pianist, Natasha Kislenko. Ring in the new year with great fanfare; party hats, tiaras and noisemakers provided for all. Order tickets early — this fun concert is always a sell-out.

Concert Schedules and Ticketing

All Saturday concerts begin at 8 p.m. and all Sunday concerts begin at 3 p.m. with a dynamic pre-concert lecture, “Music Behind the Music” starting one hour before the concert. Subscriptions comprised of seven Saturday concerts range in price from $140 to $432 for new subscribers, and subscriptions comprised of seven Sunday concerts range in price from $108 to $360 for new subscribers. For renewing subscribers, subscriptions comprised of seven Saturday concerts range in price from $175 to $540, and subscriptions comprised of seven Sunday concerts range in price from $135 to 450.

