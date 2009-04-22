Authorities Arrest Eight in Probation, Parole Sweep

A probation and parole compliance sweep led by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department Gang Unit resulted in the arrest of eight people early Tuesday. The multiagency operation covered 40 locations, including three sites in Santa Barbara, sheriff’s spokesman Drew Sugars said.

Two suspects were booked into Juvenile Hall while the following adults were arrested on suspicion of various crimes:

Joshua Lorca, 22, Adam Melvin, 25, and Salvador Vargas, 45, were arrested and charged with felony probation violations. Veronica Robles, 29, was arrested on charges of burglary and fraud warrants. Milan Juarez, 20, was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant. Eric Weeks, 33, was cited and released for a misdemeanor charge of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Assisting with the sweep were officers with the Sheriff Department’s Narcotics Unit, Criminal Investigations Division, the city of Goleta’s community resource deputy, the Santa Barbara Police Department’s Gang Team, California Highway Patrol, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, State Parole, Adult and Juvenile Probation and Welfare Fraud.

Sugars said booking photos of the suspects would not be released.

— Michelle J. Wong is a Noozhawk intern.