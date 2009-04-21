Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 8:27 am | Overcast 62º

 
 
 
 
Boys’ Tennis: Chargers Feel Right at Home at Buena

Dos Pueblos tames Bulldogs in 18-0 sweep

By Liz Frech | April 21, 2009 | 11:40 p.m.

Buena hosted Dos Pueblos on a perfect tennis-weather day Tuesday in Ventura, neither too hot nor too windy. Coach Bob Johnstone and his friendly Bulldogs made the Chargers feel welcome, but after Dos Pueblos walked away with an 18-0 win, it was clear they felt at home, too.

Although the Chargers swept in singles and dubs, there were some sets that tested us. In singles, Sean Handley played Kyle Tong in the second round. The last time we played Buena, he lost to Tong 3-6. This time, he played consistently with a purpose, and won 6-4.

In dubs, the first and last sets provided some action. In the first round, Andy Silverstein partnered with Malcolm Sutton for the first time. They started off slowly and were down, then regrouped and cranked up their shots to win the set 6-3. In the last round, Sean Simpson partnered with Robert Laskin and they endured a long set that they won in a tiebreaker against Michael Huang and Noah Killan. The score seesawed back and forth. Last time, in another epic set, Sean Simpson and Eric Katz defeated Tyler Espinoa and Michael Huang in a tiebreaker.

It is good to not underestimate any opponent. Momentum shifts can occur at any time. Everyone contributed to the outstanding win today. Way to go Chargers!

With the win, Dos Pueblos improves to 12-2 overall and 6-1 in Channel League play. Buena falls to 3-13 overall and 0-7 in league. The Chargers travel to Calabasas on Monday.

Dos Pueblos 18, Buena 0

Dos Pueblos Singles:
Austin Cano 2-0
Christian Edstrom 1-0
Sean Handley 3-0
Yohan Chappaz 2-0
Ziyad Marcus (aka “Zeman”) 1-0

Dos Pueblos Doubles:
Andy Silverstein/Malcolm Sutton 3-0
Peter Shao/Jake Roberts 3-0
Robert Laskin/Sean Simpson 3-0

Buena Singles:
Kyle Tong 0-3
Peter Prudhomme 0-3
Brian Perrett 0-3

Buena Doubles:
Tyler Espinoza/Michael Muldong 0-3
MIchael Huang/Noah Killman 0-3
Vince Luciani/John Lilly 0-3

Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High.

