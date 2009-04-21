Barbara Ireland Breast Cancer Fundraising Walk This Saturday

Approximately 3 million people in the United States are living with breast cancer, and in hopes of bringing down that number, the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara is hosting the ninth annual Barbara Ireland Walk for the Cure on Saturday at Chase Palm Park.

The walk aims to build awareness for disease and raise more than $100,000 to fund breast cancer research. The event will also feature a silent auction, which will benefit breast cancer research. All proceeds from the walk will go directly to the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara for clinical breast research and trials.

Joining members of the community and Cancer Center staff and volunteers will be Barbara Ireland and her family.

The walk includes a 10-mile Walk/Run. Late registration begins at 7 a.m. and the walk at 8:30 a.m. Saturday from Chase Palm Park, 323 E. Cabrillo Blvd.

Participants may register online until Thursday at www.ccsb.org, in person at the Cancer Center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, or by calling 805.898.2116.

The Cancer Center of Santa Barbara is an independent, nonprofit corporation, providing state-of-the-art cancer treatment. Since 1949, through the charitable giving of families and foundations, the center has stayed in the vanguard of comprehensive, nonsurgical, outpatient cancer care. By retaining highly trained and devoted medical personnel, acquiring the latest technology and protocols, and integrating patient support and wellness programs, the Cancer Center treats those on the journey to live with, through, and beyond cancer.

