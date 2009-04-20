Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 8:49 am | Overcast 62º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Campers Stumble on $26 Million in Marijuana Plants

Pair arrested after chasing campers from remote Los Padres National Forest site

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | April 20, 2009 | 7:11 p.m.

Two campers discovered what authorities say amounts to $26 million worth of marijuana plants growing in a remote area of Los Padres National Forest, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Drew Sugars said Monday. The two adults, who had been camping in the Aliso Park area west of New Cuyama, stumbled upon an active marijuana garden Friday and were approached by two Hispanic men who were tending it, Sugars said in a statement.

The men attempted to converse with the campers, but were unable to bridge the language barrier, and they asked the campers to stay put until their English-speaking supervisor could arrive. The campers became fearful, Sugars said, and left the area. While driving down the dirt road, they passed a black pickup truck whose driver stopped, got out and waved for them to stop. They ignored the gestures and continued down the road, after which the driver returned to the truck and began chasing them, coming perilously close to the campers’ vehicle, Sugars said.

The campers were able to call authorities when they reached a paved road and the Sheriff’s Department issued a report. A Taft police officer discovered the truck and stopped it. Javier Barragan, 40, of Maywood, and Jose Lopez, 37, of Paramount, were taken into custody and a search of their vehicle revealed five high-powered rifles with scopes and numerous rounds of ammunition. The two men in the vehicle were identified by the campers as the pursuers who had chased them down the mountain. Barragan and Lopez were booked into the Santa Maria jail for marijuana cultivation and may face additional charges of false imprisonment and weapons possession. Their bail has been set at $50,000.

Sheriff’s deputies and U.S. Forest Service officers found and eradicated the 13,300 marijuana plants at the garden, estimating the street value at more than $26 million.

Sugars cautioned hikers, campers and hunters that marijuana gardens are located in remote areas of the forest and are often tended by Mexican nationals, who may be armed. Suspicious activity should be reported to the Sheriff’s Department or forest service.

Click here for photos of the suspects and confiscated firearms.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 