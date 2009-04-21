Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 8:30 am | Overcast 62º

 
 
 
 

Mackenzie Park to Celebrate Lawn Bowls Day May 9

Governor declares a statewide 'Lawn Bowls Day,' and local clubs will offer free instruction

By Laurie Jervis, Noozhawk Staff Writer | April 21, 2009 | 10:30 p.m.

Governor Schwarzenegger recently gave his support for a statewide “Lawn Bowls Day” celebration on Saturday, May 9, during which participating clubs throughout the state will offer free instruction in the essentials of Lawn Bowling for anyone interested in learning the traditional sport.

MacKenzie Park Lawn Bowls club in Santa Barbara will again offer free pizza and drinks to all who attend, and hopes to exceed the 300 who came to the club for last year’s Lawn Bowls Day event.

Though many people regard Lawn Bowling as a pastime for the old and retired, the game is played and enjoyed by people of all ages. Most bowlers play primarily at their own club a few times a week, satisfied that the time they spend out of doors in a serene, relaxing environment competing with men and women of like mind are hours well spent. They find that the more they play, the more there is to learn about the game, that it is as cerebral as it is physical, and when played to its fullest potential, will challenge even the most avid sports fan.

The game of Lawn Bowling traces its beginnings to ancient times; bowling greens hundreds of years old still operate. If learning about this ancient and venerable sport is appealing, drop by MacKenzie Park Lawn Bowls club between 10 a.m. and 3 pm. May 9. See why Lawn Bowling has such widespread fascination, even for the Governor. Be sure to wear flat-soled shoes. 

MacKenzie Park Lawn Bowls Club, located on the upper level of MacKenzie Park, at State and Las Positas in Santa Barbara, is a nonprofit organization co-sponsored by the Santa Barbara City Parks and Recreation Department. The club provides outdoor recreation and competition to members of the community of all ages in a beautiful modern facility. Free introductory classes are offered to new bowlers at which all necessary equipment is provided. For further information on club activities and availability of classes, call 805.563.5494, or visit mackenzieparklbc.org.

