Suspect Arrested in San Roque Area Bank Robbery

Goleta man in custody after Citibank holdup and police are exploring whether there are links to other heists

A Goleta man was arrested on suspicion of bank robbery Tuesday afternoon after a holdup at Citibank, 3757 State St., Santa Barbara police said.

Sgt. Lorenzo Duarte, a department spokesman, said the bank was robbed of an undisclosed amount of cash shortly after 1 p.m. by a suspect described as a 6-foot-2 white male with brown hair, about 240 pounds and 40-60 years old. The man, who mentioned having a weapon, was wearing blue clothes and a blue motorcycle jacket.

A Citibank employee who followed the suspect directed responding police officers to the rear of Burger King, 3707 State St. Duarte said officers located the suspect hiding in bushes near the creek bed. A money bag with cash was recovered nearby.

The suspect was identified as Kevin Keith Harrison, 50, of Goleta. Detectives are investigating whether Harrison being responsible for previous bank robberies in the area. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call police at 805.897.2335.

