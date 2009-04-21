Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 8:46 am | Overcast 62º

 
 
 
 

Westmont Graduate to Speak at Hillside House Fundraiser

Singer-songwriter Bree Noble returns to Santa Barbara to lead luncheon May 21

By Hillside House | April 21, 2009 | 7:13 p.m.

On May 21, inspirational speaker and singer-songwriter Bree Noble will return to Santa Barbara as the featured presenter for Hillside House’s sixth annual Women of Purpose benefit luncheon.

Legally blind since birth, Noble overcame numerous obstacles to earn degrees in vocal performance and business at Westmont College in Santa Barbara, become the Director of Finance of Opera Pacific, and won the 2007 award for Best Female Performer at the Inland Empire Music Awards in Southern California. She has released three CDs of her music, and performed the national anthem in front of a sold-out crowd at Dodger Stadium in 2006.

Each spring, Hillside House, a nonprofit residential and treatment facility for the developmentally disabled, hosts its annual Women of Purpose benefit luncheon. The event features an inspirational speaker who has overcome significant obstacles to make a contribution to society.  This year Noble will present “You Are My Vision,’’ a narrative and musical journey of her life, and how her faith in God helped her succeed despite her challenges.

The lunch, open to the public, will take place in the gardens of El Mirador Estates in Montecito, made possible through the generosity of owner Tita Lanning. Those wishing to attend can register online at http://womenofpurpose2009.eventbrite.com/ or by calling Curt Lauber at Hillside House at 805.687.0788, Ext. 15.

During the event, Hillside House presents an annual Person of Purpose Award to someone in the greater Santa Barbara area whose leadership and service to the community has been an inspiration. This year the award will be given to Nancy Read, who served on the Board of Hillside House from 2001-2008, and inspired the creation of the Women of Purpose events.

Hillside House is a nonprofit residential facility caring for 59 people with developmental disabilities. Most of the residents use wheelchairs and have moderate to severe physical and cognitive disabilities. Nonetheless, they attend day programs in the community, get involved in cultural events, entertainment and sports and a few hold part-time jobs. Hillside House provides them with a home and medical care, but also physical, occupational, recreational, and speech therapy and independent living skills training. 

 

