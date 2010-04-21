Friday, April 27 , 2018, 12:48 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 

Bob Hart: Realtors Putting Energy Into Going Green

Santa Barbara association the first in California to offer the designation

By Bob Hart | April 21, 2010 | 1:56 p.m.

At the national, state and local levels, Realtors are going green. They’re becoming more educated on green issues to better represent their clients.

The National Association of Realtors has developed a three-day training course that provides a “green” certification for Realtors who want to be green leaders in their local real estate markets.

You may be wondering why it’s important for the Associations of Realtors to provide green training. When most people think of global warming issues, they think of things such as car exhaust. But did you know that 39 percent of the total energy supply and 70 percent of annual electricity production goes to the operation of buildings? Since real estate (houses and commercial buildings) uses more than twice the energy and contributes more than twice the greenhouse gasses of transportation, it is very much a Realtor issue.

Additionally, Realtors are the representatives and advocates for homeowners. We have lobbyists in Sacramento and Washington, D.C., who work to help protect the rights of homeowners.

Realtors also take on the responsibility of educating homeowners about issues involving their homes. The local and state associations will be providing their members with information regarding the greening of our homes, so that Realtors can pass the information along to their clients.

Some of the things we recommend are quite simple and easily accomplished, such as turning off lights that don’t need to be on, using LED or compact fluorescent light bulbs, and unplugging devices that are not in use.

Did you know that a TV, DVD and VCR players, and the cable box can use as much electricity as a refrigerator when they are off? Save energy by unplugging them when not in use. The easy way is to plug them into a power strip that you turn off when not watching TV. The best part is that any savings in energy also equates to a savings in money. We not only help the environment, but also our pocketbooks.

The California and the national associations of Realtors have developed Web sites devoted to green real estate. Find them at www.green.car.org and www.greenresourcecouncil.org.

The Santa Barbara Association of Realtors is proud to have been the first in California to offer the green designation course. Our hope is that our clients will make some simple adjustments to their homes and/or their lifestyle.

Together, we can make a significant difference.

Bob Hart is a Realtor and green designation instructor. He can be reached at 805.687.7591 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

