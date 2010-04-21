Cancer Center Hosting Reception to Honor Ireland Family

The Friday event also will celebrate the 10th anniversary of Saturday's Barbara Ireland Walk for the Cure

In recognition of Barbara Ireland and the Ireland family’s contributions to advancements in breast cancer detection and treatment, the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara is hosting a special event from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Cancer Center courtyard, 540 W. Pueblo St.

Held the evening before this year’s Barbara Ireland Walk for the Cure of Breast Cancer, the event will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the walk, which benefits clinical breast cancer research at the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara.

The reception will include hors d’oeuvres provided by Elements Restaurant & Bar, wine and beer tasting from local wineries and breweries, and live music by local musician Rusty Lindsey. There will also be silent and live auctions with a variety of items, including a timeshare at the location of the recipient’s choice and several restaurant, spa and activity gift packages.

Tickets to the reception begin at $50, and RSVP is required. Sponsorship levels are available for those who would like to support a breast cancer patient’s participation in a clinical trial at the Cancer Center.

All proceeds from the reception as well as the walk on Saturday will support cutting-edge breast cancer clinical research at the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara. Currently, the Cancer Center’s clinical research program is recruiting patients for 10 breast cancer trials and continues to collect data in more than 30 trials. To date, the program has enrolled more than 200 patients in the community.

For more information or to RSVP, click here or call Stephanie Carlyle at 805.898.2116.

— Daniella Elghanayan is a publicist.