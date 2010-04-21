First Round of Auditions for Santa Barbara Teen Idol Set for May 1

Applications for the singing competition are due April 30

The first round of auditions for Santa Barbara Teen Idol will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 1 in the music classroom at Dos Pueblos High School’s Performing Arts Center.

The audition will include a brief interview followed by a two-minute a cappella solo performance.

Given the romantic theme of “Let’s Fall In Love,” all contestants must sing a love song, but it can be any genre of the contestant’s choosing.

A panel of distinguished judges will critique each contestant’s performance and select 10 finalists to go on to the finale, which will be at 7 p.m. May 11 t the main theater at the Dos Pueblos High.

Voting by those in the audience on May 11 will determine the winner of the first Santa Barbara Teen Idol competition.

Questions and requests for audition applications for Santa Barbara Teen Idol can be directed to the team at Relevé Unlimited at 805.688.1434 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Robin Sharpe is the operations manager of Relevé Unlimited.