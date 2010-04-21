Emergency Notification Test Planned for Eucalyptus Hill Area

The city of Santa Barbara Office of Emergency Services, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department and the Eucalyptus Hill Improvement Association will be conducting a test of reverse notification calls through the 9-1-1 system from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.
The test is voluntary and will assist in determining emergency notification to the residents within Eucalyptus Hill.
It will provide a report to the sheriff’s department and the Eucalyptus Hill residents on the effectiveness of the reverse notification calls through the 9-1-1 system.
— Lindsay Barker is a volunteer public education coordinator for the city of Santa Barbara Office of Emergency Services.