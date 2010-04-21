Friday, April 27 , 2018, 12:34 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Robert Mislang Joins Montecito Bank & Trust

He will serve as vice president and senior branch manager of the bank's Montecito office

By Carolyn Tulloh | April 21, 2010 | 7:07 p.m.

Robert Mislang
Robert Mislang

Robert Mislang has joined Montecito Bank & Trust as vice president and senior branch manager of the Montecito branch.

“We are excited to have Robert join our branch management team. With nine years of experience in financial services right here in Santa Barbara, we know he will make a valuable contribution,” said Janet Garufis, president and chief executive officer. “Robert brings a fresh perspective while sharing our common values of providing our customers a world class experience.”

Mislang grew up in Santa Barbara and is a graduate of the UCSB, earning a bachelor’s degree in business economics.

He is active in the community. He serves on the board of directors for Organic Soup Kitchen, participates in the San Marcos Parent Child Workshop and serves on the Leadership Council for the Special Olympics of Santa Barbara.

Montecito Bank & Trust has branch offices in Montecito, Santa Barbara, Goleta, Solvang, Carpinteria, Ventura and Westlake Village.

— Carolyn Tulloh is the director of marketing for Montecito Bank & Trust.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 