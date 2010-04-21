Robert Mislang Joins Montecito Bank & Trust

He will serve as vice president and senior branch manager of the bank's Montecito office

Robert Mislang has joined Montecito Bank & Trust as vice president and senior branch manager of the Montecito branch.

“We are excited to have Robert join our branch management team. With nine years of experience in financial services right here in Santa Barbara, we know he will make a valuable contribution,” said Janet Garufis, president and chief executive officer. “Robert brings a fresh perspective while sharing our common values of providing our customers a world class experience.”

Mislang grew up in Santa Barbara and is a graduate of the UCSB, earning a bachelor’s degree in business economics.

He is active in the community. He serves on the board of directors for Organic Soup Kitchen, participates in the San Marcos Parent Child Workshop and serves on the Leadership Council for the Special Olympics of Santa Barbara.

Montecito Bank & Trust has branch offices in Montecito, Santa Barbara, Goleta, Solvang, Carpinteria, Ventura and Westlake Village.

— Carolyn Tulloh is the director of marketing for Montecito Bank & Trust.