Friday, April 27 , 2018, 12:20 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Suspect in Simpson Slaying Released from Jail

Charges reportedly won't be filed against Rudy Gallegos

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | updated logo 3 p.m. | April 22, 2010 | 3:16 p.m.

Adrian Robles
Adrian Robles

In Santa Barbara County Superior Court on Thursday morning, Senior Deputy District Attorney Lee Carter told the media that Rudy Gallegos, the first male suspect arrested in connection with last Thursday’s slashing death of Robert Burke Simpson at Arroyo Burro Beach, had been released from jail.

Charges reportedly will not be filed against Gallegos, and Adrian Robles, arrested Tuesday night in the case, is believed to be the stabber, according to officials. He’s being held on homicide charges without bail.

Click here for a Noozhawk slide show
Click here for a Noozhawk slide show

Two others have been arrested in connection with the brutal stabbing of Simpson, a 44-year-old Mesa resident.

Brittany Weiler, 19, was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday morning, but Carter said she had not been brought in from the county jail, where she’s being held on $1 million bail for accessory to murder. A 17-year-old female was also arrested for accessory to murder and is being held in Juvenile Hall.

Robles and Gallegos do not yet appear on Superior Court criminal calendars.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department will hold a news conference at 1:30 p.m. Thursday. Check back with Noozhawk for more on this story.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

(Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department video)

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 