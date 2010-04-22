Suspect in Simpson Slaying Released from Jail

In Santa Barbara County Superior Court on Thursday morning, Senior Deputy District Attorney Lee Carter told the media that Rudy Gallegos, the first male suspect arrested in connection with last Thursday’s slashing death of Robert Burke Simpson at Arroyo Burro Beach, had been released from jail.

Charges reportedly will not be filed against Gallegos, and Adrian Robles, arrested Tuesday night in the case, is believed to be the stabber, according to officials. He’s being held on homicide charges without bail.

Two others have been arrested in connection with the brutal stabbing of Simpson, a 44-year-old Mesa resident.

Brittany Weiler, 19, was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday morning, but Carter said she had not been brought in from the county jail, where she’s being held on $1 million bail for accessory to murder. A 17-year-old female was also arrested for accessory to murder and is being held in Juvenile Hall.

Robles and Gallegos do not yet appear on Superior Court criminal calendars.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department will hold a news conference at 1:30 p.m. Thursday. Check back with Noozhawk for more on this story.

— Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

(Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department video)