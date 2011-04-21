Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 7:25 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

All-Ages Nightclub Concert to Benefit Cottage Children’s Hospital

Or stay late at Velvet Jones on May 5 for a 21-or-older show

By Maria Zate for Cottage Health System | April 21, 2011 | 7:59 p.m.

Musicians from local schools and rock bands will present a rock concert to benefit Cottage Children’s Hospital.

Join us from 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, May 5 at Velvet Jones nightclub, 423 State St. in downtown Santa Barbara. The all-ages family show will include student performers Jamey Geston, Technical Difficulties and False Puppet.

After 10 pm, it’s a 21-or-older show with Primal Tribe, Retrodemon and Snakefist.

The cost is only $5 per person at the door.

Come out and rock to help support Cottage Children’s Hospital.

— Maria Zate is the marketing and public affairs manager for Cottage Health System.

