All-Ages Nightclub Concert to Benefit Cottage Children’s Hospital
Or stay late at Velvet Jones on May 5 for a 21-or-older show
By Maria Zate for Cottage Health System | April 21, 2011 | 7:59 p.m.
Musicians from local schools and rock bands will present a rock concert to benefit Cottage Children’s Hospital.
Join us from 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, May 5 at Velvet Jones nightclub, 423 State St. in downtown Santa Barbara. The all-ages family show will include student performers Jamey Geston, Technical Difficulties and False Puppet.
After 10 pm, it’s a 21-or-older show with Primal Tribe, Retrodemon and Snakefist.
The cost is only $5 per person at the door.
Come out and rock to help support Cottage Children’s Hospital.
— Maria Zate is the marketing and public affairs manager for Cottage Health System.
