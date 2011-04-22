Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 7:20 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Alpha Resource Center Celebrates Opening of Santa Barbara Thrift Store

The nonprofit relies on the revenue to serve residents with developmental disabilities

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | April 22, 2011

Rents forced the Alpha Resource Center to close its Santa Barbara store five years ago, but the nonprofit organization opened an outlet at 700 N. Milpas St. on Thursday with the help of the Hutton Parker Foundation.

Alpha provides services for community members with developmental disabilities with the profits from its thrift stores. Two others are located in Goleta, at 5624 Hollister Ave. and 5949 Hollister Ave.

Past president Bruce MacKenzie said government funding wasn’t always available and isn’t enough to sustain the programs nowadays, so partnerships with local organizations keep the services afloat.

Tom Parker of the Hutton Parker Foundation cut the ribbon for the store’s grand opening Thursday afternoon, and dozens of people flooded into the store to start browsing the clothes and household items for sale.

