Boys’ Tennis: Chargers Lose to Dons

Jared Madison plays strong for Dos Pueblos in singles action

By Liz Frech for Dos Pueblos High School | April 22, 2011 | 12:29 a.m.

When the Santa Barbara High School boys’ tennis team arrived in Charger territory on Thursday, they were amazed by the strong, gale-force winds. All I could think of was, “Welcome to DP tennis, where wind is the norm.”

The Dos Pueblos High School boys gave everything they had and left it on the court. The 7-11 loss drops DP’s overall record to 8-7 and its league record to 3-3.

In singles action, Jared Madison, calm and cool as usual, swept his three sets. He prevailed in a close set (7-5) with Mitchell Kuhn in the first round, then amped up his game to lose only one more game in the remaining two rounds. Our fourth set came from Greg Steigerwald, whose consistent play outlasted his friend, Austin Trevillian.

In doubles action, our three teams snagged sets only in the third round. It is good for us to play such a high-caliber team. We had to dig deep, stay energized and not give up — in spite of the losses. It was a lesson about perseverance. I was impressed by the sportsmanship, as well as the camaraderie among the players, coaches and spectators. Way to go, Chargers!

Dos Pueblos will host San Marcos on Monday. Please join us.

Dos Pueblos Singles

Greg Steigerwald 1-2
Sean Handley 0-3
Jared Madison 3-0

Dos Pueblos Doubles

Eric Katz/Alex Yang 0-1
Eric Katz/Ziyad Marcus 1-1
Jake Roberts/Caleb Franzen 1-2
Peter Shao/Mason Casady 1-2

Santa Barbara Singles

Sammer Aziz 2-1
Graham Maassen 1-1
Austin Trevillian 0-1
Mitchell Kuhn 1-1
Ryan Chung 1-0

Santa Barbara Doubles

Chris Grant/ Logan Liddell 1-0
Chris Grant/Avery Chernin 1-0
Avery Chernin/Penn Stussy 0-1
Morgan Hale/Jack Damen 2-0
Patrick Kim/Connor Kerns 0-1
Cooper Matthiesen/Jeremy Kirchhoff 2-0
Mark Conliffe/Jeremy Kirchhoff 0-1

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.

